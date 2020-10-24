Kings XI Punjab pull off spectacular IPL win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kings XI Punjab pulled off a remarkable win against Sunrisers Hyderbad in a crucial IPL match as they beat their opponents by 12 runs.

Batting first, Kings XI Punjab XI were stopped from posting a big total after they finished their innings at 126-7 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten at 32 while their in-form skipper, KL Rahul, could only contribute with 27 runs.

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma shared two wickets each for the SRH.

The run-chase by the side led by David Warner began on an aggressive note as they scored nearly 10-run an over in the power-play segment of the match. However, they began to lose the grip over the watch after Warner departed for 35. Apart from Vijay Shankar’s 26 in 27 balls, no other SRH batsmen were able to withstand the devastating bowling of the KXIP.

Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked up three wickets each, while Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi shared one wicket apiece.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, Warner said, “Yeah it does hurt. Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After our start, we took the foot of the pedal. Disappointed. We felt on that wicket spin would get tough to play. We bowled well with the new ball, didn’t get wickets at the start. Just got to forget this game and move on. We have to start again next match.”

A visibly jubilant KL Rahul said, “We are making it a habit. Winning is a habit, which we didn’t find in the first half. Honestly, I’m speechless. Everybody’s chipped in. Low-scoring games is when you realise the importance of those 10-15 runs scored by batsmen, those diving stops and those tight overs. The work done is always behind the scenes. Not just the players but the support team. You can’t change a lot in tow months but all these guys have pushed the boys to be better and better. Even when we were sitting on the bottom of the table we didn’t panic. We kept scrapping and we’re really happy that the wins are coming. I think after me and Mandeep played the first over itself we knew it wasn’t going to e a high-scoring pitch. We were thinking 160-170. The openers have the freedom to score and I think that’s what happened with SRH as well. I was hoping we didn’t give anything above 40 in the first six, so I was positive and the team was positive. The work Arsheep has done behind the scene. Me and the coaching team, before the tournament began, discussed what are the things we’d need for the bowlers. Arsh, the way he’s bowled in pressure situations will give him a lot of confidence.”

This was the fourth straight win for Kings XI Punjab in the competition. They now have 10 points after playing 11 matches.

Jordan was declared for his bowling and great fielding in the match.