“Kill them with your success, bury them with your smile”: Fans rally behind Rohit Sharma on beef controversy, trend #IStandWithRohit

Fans of India’s cricket star Rohit Sharma have taken to social media to defend their icon after trolls targeted him on the beef controversy. Rohit Sharma fans have now launched a counter-attack by trending hashtag #IStandWithRohit on the microblogging site.

The controversy was triggered by a viral restaurant bill claiming that five Indian cricketers had consumed beef at a restaurant in Melbourne. Right-wing trolls had singled out Rohit Sharma to launched a blistering attack and accused him of hypocrisy since the cricketer had advised people to be compassionate towards animals while celebrating Holi.

Moments later, the cricketer’s fans took to social media to trend #IStandWithRohit.

 

A Twitter user, who shared a restaurant bill claiming that he paid for the meal consumed by five Indian cricketers namely Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini at a restaurant in Melbourne. One of the items shown in the bill was ‘Stir Fried Beef with Vegetables.’

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been placed in isolation for potential breach of COVID-19 protocols. A statement by Cricket Australia said that all five players had been separated from the Indian and Australian squads but will still train ‘in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads.’

