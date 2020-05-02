Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show makes huge revelation about Irrfan Khan days after issuing public apology to Archana Puran Singh

Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show has made a big revelation about Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan after his tragic death at the age of 53 in Mumbai. Kiku acted alongside Irrfan in Angrezi Medium also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kapil told a news portal that the Angrezi Medium cast never ‘got to know’ that the legendary actor was battling cancer. Kiku’s revelation came days after he issued a stunning apology to Archana Puran Singh for demeaning jokes on her.

Reacting to Irrfan’s death, Kiku had written on Instagram, “It was an honour meeting him,knowing him, working with him, being around him and seeing how he does what he does so effortlessly. I wish I could have more of him, we could have more of him. Will miss #irrfankhan sir , the man, the talent, the LEGEND. RIP.”

“Never would he make us realise that he was battling something so difficult in life. His one-liners, woh kuch bol jaate the funny sa (He would utter a funny one-liner)…He used to make the entire working environment so easy. Never did I realise for even one bit that I was working with someone who had undergone or was going through such a difficult time or disease. Obviously, there were times when we were informed that he was not feeling well for a few days and we had to pack up early. But when we were working on a scene or when he was in a scene on the sets kisi ko dur dur tak koi idea nahi pad sakta tha (nobody even had any idea) that Irrfan was dealing with so much pain or was unwell. He did his work with full dedication and religiously,” Kiku told TOI in an exclusive interview.

Kiku said that he decided to do Angrezi Medium only to so that he could share the screen space with Irrfan, adding that all his scenes in the film were involving Irrfan.

Kiku had recently issued a stunning apology to Archana for cracking demeaning jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show. He had said, “It is like when a group of friends meet they pull each other’s leg and crack jokes and no one gets offended because that’s the kind of bond they share. Our bond with Archana ji is the same and she doesn’t mind it all. But with due respect if ever she has felt bad we would like to say sorry.”

Irrfan died in Mumbai last week after battling cancer for two years.