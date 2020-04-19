Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show makes big revelation about Krushna Abhishek after issuing stunning apology to Archana Puran Singh

Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show has made another big revelation about Krushna Abhishek after issuing a stunning apology to the show’s co-star Archana Puran Singh for demeaning jokes on her. Kiku, who had to face scathing attack from Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar last year, said that Krushna was the craziest among all his co-stars on The Kapil Sharma Show.

When asked to name the person, who was the ‘maddest’ on the sets of the TKSS, Kiku told Times of India, “This is a very tough question to answer because everyone is mad on the sets of TKSS. Sab ek se badhkar ek hain… Krushna I would say because I have shot with him a lot during the second season. But again Chandan, Sumona, Bharti everyone is mad and they all do interesting things.”

While Krushna plays the character of Sapna, a beauty parlour girl, Kiku has popularised the characters of Achcha Singh and his twin brother Bachcha Singh. Kiku and his co-stars from the TKSS have been forced to stay indoors for over a month due to the nationwide lockdown to spread the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

In the same interview with the TOI, Kiku had also issued a stunning apology to Archana if ‘if she ever felt bad by his jokes on her.’ He had said, “It is like when a group of friends meet they pull each other’s leg and crack jokes and no one gets offended because that’s the kind of bond they share. Our bond with Archana ji is the same and she doesn’t mind it all. But with due respect if ever she has felt bad we would like to say sorry.”

Archana has often been a soft target of Krushna, Kapil, Bharti and Kiku on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, she has never taken offence to jokes being cracked at her expense. Kapil has always teased her by accusing her of carrying two crocodiles while returning home to Madh Island. Archana had posted a video of her journey back home to prove Kapil wrong. Since then, her off-the-cuff videos on Instagarm have become a rage of sorts on social media.