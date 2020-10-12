Khushbu Sundar to join BJP in Delhi today? Cryptic tweet fuels speculations

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has reportedly decided to ditch her part party, the Congress, to join the BJP in Delhi today. Sundar joining the BJP assumed significance in light of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

“Discussions are still on. It’s almost a deal, but the final modalities are still being worked out. By Monday, there will be clarity and an announcement is expected,” News18 website quoted a source as saying.

Sundar had joined the Congress in 2014, after her four-year stint with the DMK. The Congress had designated her as one of the national spokespersons.

In a cryptic tweet over the weekend, Sundar wrote, “Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable. Happy eve.”

Sundar was asked by reporters to explain if she was still with the Congress as she boarded a Delhi-bound flight on Sunday, she had said, “No comments.”

There are reports that Sundar may join the BJP in the presence of BJP President JP Nadda.