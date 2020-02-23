Bollywood megastar and KBC host Amitabh Bachchan was left ‘most eyed’ on Sunday by daughter Sweta Bachchan’s achievement as a successful designer. Bachchan took to Instagram to reflect on his daughter’s journey after Shweta organised a show to showcase her luxury MXS collection. By his own admission, Bachchan said that he was left moist-eyed. The Bollywood megastar, also the father-in-law of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, wondered how Shweta had become a successful fashion designer from being a little girl.

Addressing his daughter as ‘Mama,’ Bachchan wrote, “progeny pride .. moist eyes , ever to se achievement of kids .. love 💕 you Mama.” Bachchan also shared a series of photos from last night’s event. In one photo Shweta was seen wearing a denim jacket with her father Amitabh Bachchan’s portrait stitched on a sleeve.

In another Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of his photo with Shweta showing her journey from being a little baby seated on her father’s lap to posing for the camera by standing next to him as a grown-up woman. Bachchan wrote, “kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala 💕 love you Mama.”

MXS fashion brand is a collaboration between Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. About its journey, the MXS website says, “What started as a party outfit, has given birth to a fashion brand made for the modern Indian woman. Shweta Bachchan Nanda envisioned an ensemble for a party, and after couple of design meetings, Monisha turned her ideas into reality. Together they built an effortless looking ensemble, which had a pair of relaxed, party-ready trousers with a matching oversized shirt. As an afterthought post this fun experience, Shweta decided that the two should come up with a capsule collection together, which then transformed itself into a long-term association, now known as MXS. (sic).”

After completing the last edition of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati for Sony TV, Bachchan has a series of films lined up including Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His other upcoming films include Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund.