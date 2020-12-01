KBC contestant’s reply on song featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan evokes awkward response from host Amitabh Bachchan; days after Arnab Goswami faced heartburn by question on Salman Khan

A contestant’s reply on a song featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan evoked an awkward response from KBC host Amitabh Bachchan. This was days after many felt that the Sony TV’s quiz show had caused quite a heartburn to Arnab Goswami by asking questions related to Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone.

On Monday night, Bachchan welcomed a contestant from Madhya Pradesh, who said that she worked as a forest officer. “I don’t know if you try and listen to songs while wandering around in the forest,” Bachchan said while asking the question. The question for Rs. 10,000 read, “In which film does this song appear?” The song in question was Ramta Jogi featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the daughter-in-law of the KBC host.

Four options were Rangeela, Dil Se, Josh and Taal. The correct answer was Taal featuring Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor. The song was composed by AR Rahman with Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik lending their voices.

Impressed by the contestant’s ability to correctly answer the question on a Bollywood song featuring his daughter-in-law, Bachchan asked, “Do you manage to watch films? Do you get time?” The contestant, a forest officer, replied, “No sir!” The KBC host asked, “Then, how did you manage to answer this correctly?”

The contestant said that she had watched the film in her childhood, leaving the legendary actor in an awkward situation. He said, “You are saying ‘childhood’ as if you have reached your old age. You are very young at the moment.”

The latest edition of the KBC has often grabbed headlines by repeatedly asking questions on actors, who’ve been targeted by the Republic TV founder in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Key names amongst them included Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan. Deepika’s name featuring on the KBC and Bachchan asking a question on Salman’s film assume significance in light of Goswami launching routine attacks against them in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Arnab Goswami had a public meltdown against the Padmaavat star on his TV channel during the coverage of the drug racket case. Goswami had mocked Deepika Padukone by quoting the content of her deposition before the Narcotics Control Bureau.

As for Salman Khan, the video of Goswami asking the Bollywood megastar’s whereabouts on a LIVE TV had gone viral. Salman had taken an indirect dig at Goswami while addressing the contestants of Bigg Boss show.