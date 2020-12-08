KBC contestant left heartbroken after answer for Rs. 6.40 lakh question on real name of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor goes horribly wrong; Amitabh Bachchan delivers bad news

A KBC contestant was left heartbroken after host Amitabh Bachchan informed her that her answer on the real name of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor was wrong. The contestant’s mistake cost her Rs 3.20 lakh or possibly even more.

The question for Rs. 6.4 lakh read, “How do we know the actress Harneet Kaur?” The options were Sunny Leone, Neetu Kapoor, Babita and Poonam Dhillon. The contestant, who had her important lifelines of ‘ask the expert’ and ‘video phone a friend’ unused, decided to take a chance but incorrectly answered in favour of Sunny Leone.

Bachchan told the contestant, “Sunny Leone is the wrong answer.” The Bollywood megastar continued, “The correct answer is Neetu Kapoor.” The KBC added that Ranbir Kapoor’s mother’s real name was Harneet Kaur adding that ‘she had started her acting career at the age of eight.’

“She started her career as a child artist. She used to be known as Baby Sonia,” Bachchan explained, adding that Sunny Leone’s real name, according to him, was Karenjit Kaur Vohra.

A visibly heartbroken contestant from Gujarat had to leave the show with disappointment that she answered the question incorrectly despite having an important lifeline left. Had she contacted the expert, she was certain to double her prize money to Rs. 6.40 lakh.

That was not the only reference to Ranbir Kapoor during the show. Earlier in the programme, Bachchan asked the contestant to identify the name of the song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and the KBC host’s own daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The contestant had correctly identified The Breakup Song.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor has returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance after testing positive for COVID-19. Also testing positive for the disease was her co-star Varun Dhawan. Neetu had earlier taken to share a photo of herself from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo as she wrote, “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared 😬, but I know you are always with me ❤️.”

Neetu Kapoor’s husband Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April this year after battling blood cancer for two years.