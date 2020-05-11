Kashmera Shah is missing from former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth’s throwback photo, The Kapil Sharma Show actor Krushna Abhishek’s wife responds

Kashmera Shah found herself missing from a throwback photo shared by former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth on Instagram. This prompted an instant reaction from the wife of Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show. Both Kashmera and Sambhavna recently trended on the internet after the latter said that she felt she was going to die following repeated anxiety attacks.

Sambhavna Seth shared a throwback photo with other fellow contestants from the sets of Kahtron Ke Khiladi. Sharing the photo, Sambhavna wrote, “Hey friends this is what @soares_diandra just sent me..And to be honest this has been the best times of our life @kashmera1 U r missing in the picture but u know what this sign means.”

Kashmera, who recently slammed Mumbai’s hospitals for refusing to treat Sambhavna when she desperately needed treatment for her anxiety attacks, responded to the throwback photo, “it was an unforgettable time. None of us can forget this sign. Hahahahaha 💕💕”

Sambhavna recently revealed how she was denied treatment by several top hospitals in Mumbai when she approached them amidst serious anxiety attacks. She had told a newspaper, “I thought I was going to die.”

Reacting to her revelation, Kashmera had written a hard-hitting post slamming the Mumbai hospitals. Her post had read, “If this can happen with a well known person then where shall the poor common man go? Have we as a nation put blinders on and are we only focused on Covid19? What about cancer and TB and the common flu? How do I protect my kids if you won’t treat them for a common cold?”

Avinash Dwivedi, Sambhavna’s husband, had taken to Instagram last week to inform that his wife had to be hospitalised twice in as many days. He had, however, not revealed the cause of the hospital visit. Sambhavna’s health had deteriorated just days after she paid tribute to Bollywood legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor on their tragic deaths.