Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘avenges’ Aamir Khan’s Valentine’s Day flirting; Bebo deletes starry mask photo from Instagram after quirky comment from Shahid Kapoor’s brother

Last week, Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned everyone by mysteriously taking down her photo after her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar posted a quirky comment on her starry face pack mask. Days later, Bebo took to Instagram to tease Aamir Khan while wishing the Dangal star on his birthday.

Sharing a photo of herself with Aamir Khan travelling in a plane, Kareena wrote that the former’s pillow was her favourite co-star. She wrote, “My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan’s… pillow! ❤️🤭” In the photo, Aamir could be seen taking a nap while relaxing on his business class seat by covering his face with a pillow.

Last month, Aamir had taken to social media to flirt with Kareena by wishing her on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. He had tweeted, “#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me 😉 Love.”

पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर…

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me 😉

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/dafeyspkac — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 14, 2020

Kareena and Aamir had acted in 3 Idiots, which was released in 2009 and went on to become a huge blockbuster. Both Aamir and Kareena will now be seen Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to be released during Christmas this year.

Last week, Kareena sensationally removed one of her photos from the social media platform Instagram soon after Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar made quirky comments invoking a popular line from a song featuring Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala.

Kareena is a relatively new entrant to the world of social media. She made her Instagram debut last week. Bebo has amassed close to two million followers on Instagram.

Kareena had recently opened up about her relationship with Shahid Kapoor. Revealing that the Jab We Met film set was where her relationship with Shahid ended, Kareena Kapoor had said that even the film’s director Imtiaz Ali was unaware that they were in a relationship. “Honestly speaking, I don’t think even Imtiaz knew (that we were dating.).” She had gone on to reveal that it was Shahid, who convinced her to sign Jab We Met.

She then revealed for the first time that Jab We Met was where their three years of romance ended as she found her dream man Saif while shooting for Tashan. Kareena said that she was shooting for both Jab We Met and Tashan simultaneously.

Shahid went on to marry Mira Rajput, while Kareena tied the knot with Saif.