Kapil Sharma’s shocking revelation will cause heartbreak to fans, shuts doors for Sunil Grover on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has made a shocking revelation by hinting that there was no room for Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show even if his former co-star decided to return to working on the Sony TV comedy programme. Kapil, however, publicly announced for the first time his intention to return to sharing screen space with Sunil Grover, his former co-star of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil, who’s been forced to stay in quarantine for nearly three months due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, made the revelation in an interview with a newspaper.

Kapil said that, contrary to media reports, he has been meeting his former co-star quite frequently, adding that ‘minor issues don’t end relationships.’

Kapil said, “Sunil paaji se mulakaat hoti rehti hai (I keep meeting Sunil Paaji). We recently met at Gurdas Mann’s son’s wedding in Punjab, and then, at another wedding in Delhi. Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships). Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes, I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega (I have learnt quite a few things from Sunil paaji. if a good project comes my way in the future, it will be really fun to work with him).”

Kapil didn’t end here. Speaking about his camaraderie with Sunil, who played the character of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi characters on comedy shows aired on Colors TV and Sony TV, Kapil said, “When we are together, we don’t have to work too hard, kyunki hum ek doosre ko bahut acchi tarah se jaante hai (Because we know each other pretty well). I keep thinking that my current show (‘The Kapil Sharma Show’) is going on well, toh shayad kuch doosre platforms ke liye Sunil paaji ko leke kuch plan karu…aise ideas dimaag mein daudte rehte hai. (I want to plan something with Sunil Paaji for some other platform. Such ideas are always running through my mind).”

This effectively means that Kapil has finally indicated that there was no room for Sunil on The Kapil Sharma Show even if Sunil decided to return after forgetting his past differences.

Sunil, who played a key part on the comedy show fronted by Kapil both on Colors TV and its new avatar on Sony TV, had stunned his fans by walking out of the show after being involved in a mid-air fight with the latter while returning from Australia in 2017. Though Kapil apologised publicly and reached out to Sunil requesting him to reconsider his decision, the latter remained firm on his decision to never work with him.

The fight with Sunil adversely impacted Kapil as the ratings for his show began to nosedive, forcing Sony TV to take the show off air. It took Salman Khan’s intervention to revive the show nearly a year later.

On the work front, Sunil was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, which went on to become a huge blockbuster on the box office. The film had also starred Disha Patani.