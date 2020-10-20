Kapil Sharma’s epic response to ‘vulgar’ remarks by Arnab Goswami’s panelist Mukesh Khanna; Mahabharat actor mocks Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma has decided to ignore the ‘vulgar’ remarks for The Kapil Sharma Show and disparaging dig at Archana Puran Singh made by actor Mukesh Khanna, now a regular panelist on Arnab Goswami’s show. The famous comedian-actor said that he wished to choose happiness and focus on his work.

Mukesh Khanna had launched an unprecedented attack on The Kapil Sharma Show and Archana Puran Singh by calling the Sony TV comedy programme ‘vulgar.’ In his extraordinary post, Khanna had written in Hindi, “I have not been able to understand why people laugh unnecessarily in this show.” Taking a dig at Archana Puran Singh, Khanna had written, “One person is made to sit on a throne. Her job is to laugh even if she doesn;t feel like laughing. She is paid for this. Earlier, brother (Navjot Singh) Sidhu used to sit there, now sister Archana sits there. Work? Only to do ha ha ha.”

Kapil has now responded to Khanna’s snide remarks. “My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile on people’s faces. It depends on each individual ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami. I have chosen happiness and prefer to focus on my work and continue to keep doing that in the future,” Kapil was quoted by Hindustan Times.

The Kapil Sharma Show had triggered a huge war of words between two leading characters of TV series, Mahabharat found themselves embroiled into a public spat. Gajendra Chauhan, who played the character of Yudhishtir, had hit out at Mukesh Khanna, who essayed the character of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat for criticising The Kapil Sharma Show. The fight was triggered by Khanna, who took to social media to claim that he had refused to accompany the leading cast of Mahabharat when they appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently.