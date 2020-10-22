Kapil Sharma’s attempt to target Archana Puran Singh backfires on The Kapil Sharma Show; forced to make confession on wearing his wife’s gown

Kapil Sharma’s attempts to target Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show backfired recently when a witty reply by the veteran actress the comedian to admit that he wore his wife’s gown. This left everyone including Kapil’s guests, actor Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Salim, in splits.

Kapil asked Saqib, who had accompanied his sister to the show, “There’s a question by Archana ji. She says that when the elder siblings outgrow any clothes, they are often given to the younger one in the family. Have you ever worn Huma’s frock?”

Saqib replied sheepishly, “My sisters have taken my photos in ghaghra choli. They used to take me to photo studios in that attire.”

This prompted Kapil to take a dig at Archana in his inimitable style as he said, “Ok, in your case, it may have happen in your childhood. But Archana ma’am still wears (her husband) Parmeet (Sethi) sir’s T-shirt.” Archana replied saying that she indeed wore her husband’s T-shirt.

Kapil continued, “And the interesting thing is that he (Parmeet) too goes to bed wearing her gown.” This left everyone in splits.

Huma Qureshi, Saqib’s actor sister, then asked Kapil, “Do you also wear (your wife’s dress)?” Archana replied, “Yes, he wears Salwar of Ginni (his wife).” Kapil once again stole the show with his wit as he said, “I don’t want to lie but I don’t wear salwar. I’ve tried maxi on a few occasions.”

His response once again caused a laughter riot on the show. Fans too loved their encounter as one wrote, “Kapil bhaji, You’re the bestest.” Another commented, “Best comedian is Kapil Sharma.” “I love your comedyyy,” wrote anotehr fan.

Archana had recently said on the show that Kapil often asked awkward questions to his guests by attributing them to her. The popular TV show is known for Kapil and his co-stars targeting Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge. Archana has always taken the cruel jokes targeting her in her stride. This has won her plenty of plaudits on the social media platforms, where her popularity has grown phenomenally in the last few months.