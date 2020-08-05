Kapil Sharma hits out at Archana Puran Singh for ‘leaking’ The Kpil Sharma Show content on Instagram before broadcast; days after comedian was secretly filmed by co-star

Kapil Sharma has hit out at Archana Puran Singh in his own unique style for ‘leaking’ The Kpil Sharma Show content on Instagram before its broadcast. This came days after the famous comedian revealed how he was secretly filmed by Archana.

Archana took to Instagram to share a video of Kapil Sharma using a funny video filter to poke fun at Archana’s popular Instagram videos. Mimicking Shatrughan Sinha, Kapil was heard saying, “Jo ting ting kare, use tring kahte hain. Jo ming ming kare use Mring kahte hain. Jo show aane se pahle dikha de use Archan Puran Singh Kahte hain. (The person who leaks the content before the show’s broadcast is called Archana Puran Singh).”

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “Kapil’s ‘tribute’ to all my Instagram posts. Hahahhaaa.

Love the ‘hatt’ at the end.☺️ @kapilsharma you have the unique talent to say a hatt and still fill my heart with love for you…❤”

Kapil too replied with a smiley emoji, prompting their fans to declare the interaction ‘epic.’

Archana Puran Singh’s videos have become a rage on social media even though The Kapil Sharma Show judge was recently asked to abruptly end her shoot by her director as she resumed the shooting after a prolonged period of lockdown. Days later, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to reveal how Archana had secretly filmed her as he entertained his audience with his singing talent.

Sharing a video of his singing, Kapil wrote on Instagram, “A husn e beparwaah 😊 hope u will like it 🤗 thank u @archanapuransingh ji for making this video chupke chupke 🙊 #bts #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #music #musiclover #gazal #gulamali 😊🙏 don’t forget to watch the fresh episodes of #tkss from tonight 🥳🥳🥳”

Kapil recently hosted actor Sonu Sood as his first guest for the inaugural show post lockdown. Both Kapil and Krushna Abhishek had decided to target Archana with their jokes.

“You just keep making your home videos.. Mangoes have ripened, leaves have fallen off the trees..” Krushna had told Archana making fun of home videos that went viral during the nationwide lockdown. But he wasn’t done yet. He had continued, “You know the government opened the lockdown because of her. (They thought) Just ease restrictions since her videos are too much of a torture.”

At another place, Krushna made fun of Archana by cracking a joke at her husband Parmeet Sethi by referring to him as bus ‘permit.’ Kapil had said that it was easier for him to pronounce Sylvester Stallone’s name than Archana Puran Singh.

Archana was recently forced to abruptly stop shooting her behind the scenes video on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show after the programme’s director Bharat Kukreti intervened. This was soon after Archana had exchanged light-hearted banter with Kapil Sharma’s co-stars, Bharti Singh, Shumona Chakraborty and Rajiv Thakur. The embarrassing moment for the veteran actress came moments after Rajiv paid her compliments for her videos made during the lockdown and the soaring popularity of her domestic help Bhagyashree.