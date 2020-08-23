Kapil Sharma accuses Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show of using superstition to secure early release of payment from Sony TV; Kiku Sharda pulls leg with truck jibe

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show once again remained the centre of attention of Sony TV’s popular comedy show as host Kapil Sharma accused her of using superstition to secure an early release of her payment.

Addressing his guest, Kapil pulled Archana’s leg by saying that the veteran actress was a firm believer of superstition. He said, “Archana ji has created her own superstition around herself. She has convinced Sony TV that if you send the cheque before first of every month, then your show will be a hit.”

This wasn’t the only time that Kapil targeted Archana with his jokes. When in the midst of his interview with guests, Archana requested him to sing a song from film Veer Zara, Kapil said, “Today, she (Archana) has at least made a request for a song. On other days she makes a request for food.”

Not to be left behind, Kapil’s co-star Kiku Sharda too decided to have a go at Archana as he accused the veteran actress of coming for the shoot in a truck. He said, “Archana ji, what are you doing laughing here? Your truck has been stolen.” When Kapil asked about the truck in question, Kiku said, “Sorry, Archana ji, I was just pulling your leg, but your leg is so heavy that I am not able to do even that.”

On Saturday, Archana had come under attack from both Kapil and Krushna Abhishek as they repeatedly targeted her with their jokes.

Archana had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge of the show. Her home videos on Instagram became hugely popular during the nationwide lockdown. Her soaring popularity saw phenomenal growth in her number of followers on the Facebook-owned platform.

The Kapil Sharma Show recently resumed shooting albeit without audience members after a gap of almost four months.