Kangana Ranaut, who Bollywood legend Naseeruddin Shah called a half-educated starlet, has sensationally repeated the Pakistani line on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir by calling the region Azad Kashmir. Kangana made the extraordinary reference during her interview with Times Now’s Navika Kumar on Wednesday.

“I had written that I am being stopped from coming to Mumbai. Azad Kashmir placards are being taken up. So is this Mumbai or PoK?” the pro-BJP actress said during an interview with Times Now TV channel.

Kangana’s controversial tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir had read, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

From Kangana’s original tweet, it’s abundantly clear that she had made no reference to placards bearing Azad Kashmir while likening Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. While India considers the Pakistani side of Kashmir its own territory, the region is known as Azad Kashmir in Pakistan. It’s almost blasphemous for an Indian, let alone a self-proclaimed nationalist like Kangana, to refer to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as Azad Kashmir.

Kangana also controversially called veteran Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ in the same interview. She said, “Urmila Matondkar, the way she was talking about me, completely dizzying through the interview, pulling faces, just making the mockery of my struggles, attacking me on the basis that I am trying to please the BJP for a ticket.”

In an interview to NDTV, Urmila had asked Kangana to start her campaign against the drug menace from her home state of Himachal Pradesh. She had also chided Kangana for using derogatory language against Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan even though the latter’s speech in the parliament was targeted at Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP, Ravi Kishan.

Urmila had said, “Which girl from a civilised cultured house would use this kind of language? Like ‘kya ukhaad loge‘, ‘kiska baap ka kya hai‘, speaking about Jaya ji the way she did.”