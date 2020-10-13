Kangana Ranaut in spot of bother as Karnataka Police registers FIR for ‘terrorists’ tweet; day after Bollywood big names move court against Arnab Goswami

Police in Karnataka have registered an FIR against pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly calling India’s protesting farmers ‘terrorists.’ The decision to book Kangana came a day after several top Bollywood production houses owned by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn moved the Delhi High Court against Arnab Goswami, his Republic TV, Times Now and its editors Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

The FIR against Kangana, according to the Bar and Bench website, has been filed under the ‘Sections 44 (Injury), 108 (Abettor), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) , 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC).’

Last week, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Tumkur, Karnataka, had directed the jurisdictional Police Station (Kyathasandra) to register an FIR against the pro-BJP actor.

In her controversial tweet, posted on 21 September, Kangana had written, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”

Faced with growing condemnation for calling India’s protesting farmers ‘terrorists,’ the controversial actor had said that she did not use the ‘terrorists’ jibe for farmers. However, her controversial tweet continues to remain LIVE on her Twitter timeline.

In an unprecedented legal action against Arnab Goswami, his TV channel Republic TV, Times Now and its editors, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar, and Goswami’s colleague Pradeep Bhandari, some of the biggest names in Bollywood namely Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar moved the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking to curb the irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks being made against the film industry.