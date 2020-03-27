Kabir Bedi’s daughter Pooja Bedi shares video of lockdown violation, lashes out at ‘Covidiots’; Daughter Alaya asks ‘Stupidity or irresponsibility?’

Kabir Bedi’s daughter Pooja Bedi has lashed out at those flouting the nationwide lockdown in view of prevailing coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a series of videos from Mumbai’s Versova beach, Pooja asked, “Is this a LOCKDOWN?” Her actress daughter Alaya Furniturewala asked, “Stupidity or irrespo0nsibility?”

Alaya took to Twitter to share a series of videos from Mumbai’s Versova beach to claim that people had violated the current lockdown imposed across India to contain the spread of coronavirus. Sharing the first video, Alaya wrote, “First they play on the beach, then they run from the cops and huddle together.”

In the video, dozens of people could be seen enjoying at the beach. Pooja shared her daughter’s video and wrote, “That was today….. how many could get infected? And how many could they infect??”

Pooja Bedi also shared a photo from the beach as she asked, “Is this a LOCKDOWN??? OR a damn holiday on the beach? HOW will we control the #Covid19India numbers in #coronamaharashtra?” Pooja tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Mumbai Police in her social media post.

In her concluding tweet, Pooja wrote, “Watch how #COVIDIDIOTS #COVIDIOTS ran and huddled when @MumbaiPolice came to versova beach today. As soon as police left.. they went back on beach.”

On the work front, Alaya made her Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. As for Pooja, she was last seen in Shakti. The actress had gained limelight from her films such as Vishkanya and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander;

