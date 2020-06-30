“Just speechless….This is how much they hated Sushant”: New videos of Karan Johar allegedly ‘insulting’ Sushant Singh Rajput evoke angry reactions from fans

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are left speechless after more videos of Karan Johar allegedly insulting the late actor on his Koffee With Karan emerged on social media. Sushant’s fans reacted with horror as they renewed their pledge to forever boycott films made by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. This came days after Karan faced incessant trolling on social media an online petition calling for his boycott along with Salman Khan and Yash Raj Films.

User Ranadeep Sarker shared a montage of video clips from Koffee With Karan as he wrote, “Karan Johar deliberately took Sushant’s name in all his episodes. #Boycottkaranjoharcompletely. Karma will hit u back..Just wait n watch.”

In one clip, Karan was seen asking Sushant former girlfriend Kriti Sanon, “Sushant or Kartik (Aaryan), the actor you look best with.” A visibly hesitant Kriti, who was sitting next to Kartik, replied, “I think I look good with both but Raabta (her film opposite Sushant) was appreciated only because of chemistry. So I would say that.”

This prompted Karan to ask disparagingly, “Really? Where was the chemistry (with Sushant)?” Karan’s reaction forced Kriti to change her answer as she said, “Ok, Kartik. You are confusing me.”

In the next clip, Sonam was being asked to rate Sushant Singh Rajput if he was ‘hot or not.’ To which she had expressed her ignorance about the star by saying, “Huh? Hot I guess. I don’t know. I haven’t seen any of his films.”

Karan was also seen asking Parineeti Chopra, another former co-star of Sushant, to rate Arjun Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. While Parineeti called every actor hot, she said Sushant was not hot. Reacting to Sushant’s death, Parineeti had written, “Sush 💔 I will miss you buds.”

In another video clip, also from Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt was seen saying, “ (She will) Marry Ranbir (Kapoor), kill Sushant (Singh Rajput) and hook up with Ranveer (Singh).” While sharing the video, a user wrote, “You anyway wanted to k!II him during a game🤷🏼‍♀️.” This was in response to Alia’s condolence note for Sushant reading, “I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You’ve left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant’s family, loved ones, and his fans.”

The video montage shared by user Ranadeep Sarker also had Kangana Ranaut launching a tirade against those promoting nepotism in the Hindi film industry.

As expected, fans reacted with horror after watching the new video montage. One wrote, “Speechless….Just speechless….This is how much they hated Sushant…??Speechless.Kangana nailed it….And did they seriously gave all the awards to that Gully Boy film in 2019….??India, your film industry and prestige of awards is just doomed.” Another commented, “This is karan planning to disrespect shushant. Most of these actresses worked with shushant and knew him personally as a kind loving considerate actor. ”

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.