Journalists bang Kriti Sanon’s car for comments at Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral; Raabta actress loses cool at fake condolences for ex-boyfriend; Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan reacts

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur have lashed out at critics, who questioned the former’s silence in the immediate aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on Sunday. She also slammed journalists for harassing her on the day of Sushant’s funeral in Mumbai.

Calling those condoling Sushant’s death on social media fake, Kriti said, “It’s strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone.. Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place.. and if you haven’t posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new ‘Real’ world.. and the Real world has become ‘Fake’.”

Kriti did not stop here. She revealed how some members of Indian media had harassed her to comment on Sushant’s death when attended his funeral. She wrote, “Some MEDIA people have completely lost their motive and sensitivity.. At a time like this, all they do is ask you to come live or give a comment! Like really??! Banging the car window and saying “madam sheesha neeche karo no” to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral…Funeral is a very private and personal affair.. Lets put Humanity before our profession! 1 request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance. Behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have.. Don’t forget that.”

Sushant and Kriti acted together in Raabta. Both were also in a romantic relationship before calling it quits. It was after Sushant’s tragic death that Kriti revealed how Sushant had pushed ‘the ones who loved’ him away. In her emotional post, Kriti had written, “I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.”

Elsewhere Kriti’s sister Nupur too slammed those questioning why Sushant’s Singh’s Raabta co-star had not reacted to the 34-year-old actor’s suicide despite being in a relationship with him in the past. She wrote, “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday…and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! ‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??”

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.