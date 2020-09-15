“Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain”: Jaya Bachchan responds to Ravi Kishan in parliament, pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut makes another desperately attention-seeking comment

Pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut has made another desperately attention-seeking comment to target veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan. This was after Bachchan made a passionate speech slamming BJP MP Ravi Kishan for his disparaging comments about the Hindi film industry. Bachchan had used a popular Hindi saying Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain to describe how ungrateful Kishan was since he too had earned hi fame through a career in Bollywood. While Kishan responded without losing his dignity, Kangana launched an all-out attack on Bachchan even though the latter had chosen to not accord her any importance in her speech.

Speaking in the parliament, Bachchan, the wife of Amitabh Bachchan, said, “I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain.”

Kishan, who won the last Lok Sabha elections, had said that the neighbouring countries were involved in a conspiracy to destroy India’s young generation. He said that drugs smuggled from Pakistan and China were also being used by members of the Hindi film industry. He urged his government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stringent measures against those involved in the drug racket.

Kishan later said that his intention was not to insult the industry. “I never said that the whole film industry is taking drugs but some people are still taking drugs. I respect the film industry. I understand Jaya Ji’s ideology. Maine kisi ki thali me ched nhi kiya. I said what I wanted to say yesterday. I have also struggled so much for entering the film industry, I didn’t target anyone,” he was quoted as saying.

However, Kangana took to Twitter to launch an all-out attack on Bachchan even though the latter was not responding to her. In a personal attack, she wrote, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”