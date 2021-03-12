Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan to get married; actor confirms news on Instagram

India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan are set to tie the knot after actor Tara Sharma Saluja took to Instagram to confirm the news. Sanjana has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders as a presenter.

Taking to Instagram, Tara wrote, “A huge congrats @jaspritb1 and @sanjanaganesan on your upcoming wedding ❤️… Lots of good wishes and love from us all and once again thank you #jaspritbumrah for being so wonderful on #TheTaraSharmaShow and always We look forward to having both of you on Season 6 successfully touch wood😀 #Jasprit #bumrah And a huge congrats to all your family too @juhikab and your lovely Mum referred to here and everyone else Full chat on #thetarasharmashow @youtube channel link in bio and story swipe up #TheTaraSharmaShow #hello #StaySafe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Bumrah, who was recently seen in action during India’s Test series against England, has not formally confirmed the news, but going by Tara’s post, the Indian fast bowler is destined to get married any time soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Sharma Saluja (@tarasharmasaluja)

A recent report had said that Bumrah was released midway through the Test series so that he could plan his wedding.

Bumrah plays for Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians and had played a key role in his side’s fifth IPL title win in the UAE last year.