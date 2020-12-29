“JasMean has committed huge blunder”: Jasmin Bhasin slammed for Rakhi Sawant’s nose injury, makers of Bigg Boss issue warning; Salman Khan’s reaction awaited

TV actor and Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin is facing widespread condemnation after netizens held her responsible for causing injuries to Rakhi Sawant’s nose. The incident took an ugly turn as Rakhi cried in pain for a long time, forcing the makers of the Colors TV reality show to intervene. As if Jasmin receiving a warning from Bigg Boss was not enough, her critics took to social media to declare her ‘JasMean.’ This was because Jasmin was seen making fun of Rakhi for several minutes even when the latter cried in pain and cried bitterly. Fans are now awaiting the reaction of Bigg Boss host Salman Khan during the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The controversy was triggered by Jasmin’s decision to thrust a giant-size dummy duck head on Rakhi’s head. The duck head slid past Rakhi nose and covered her face. This left Rakhi in instant pain as she began to cry bitterly. While Anubhav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Vikas Gupta rushed towards Rakhi to help, Jasmin was seen mocking her accusing her of indulging in theatrics. Also giving her the company was Nikki Tamboli.

At one point, Jasmin was seen kicking the duck head in disgust, seemingly to express her disgust at Rakhi’s alleged theatrics. However, her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni warned her to be careful of her behaviour as this was bound to portray her in a negative light.

Moments later, Bigg Boss summoned the housemates to issue his warning to Jasmin, condemning her for her insensitivity.

Netizens wasted no time in slamming Jasmin by declaring her ‘JasMean’ Bhasin for her ‘mean’ beahviour towards Rakhi Sawant.

JasMean has committed a HUGE blunder today. I am not talking about the act of putting that duck head on Rakhi’s face but everything she did after Rakhi started crying. She came accross as a proper bully.

This brought in some bad memories of BB11 for me. #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — 🌻 (@MereNishaan) December 29, 2020

Jasmean is such a shameless human being. First she unnecessarily poked Rakhi then hurt her and thereafter making fun of Rakhi instead of being sorry. Rakhi has been really sweet to her but Jasmean is real snake.#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Team Rubina Dilaik (@TeamRubinaDil) December 29, 2020

Thats Great finally Rubina realized that Rakhi was actually hurt now. thats A Best thing she didnt take a JasMean side too #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #RubinaDilaik — Rubina Dilaik_FP💎 (@RubinaDilaik_Fp) December 29, 2020

I hate that Jasmean..

Nikalo isko Ghar se..

I know rubi s very sensible..when biggboss told them that Rakhi was hurt..rubi went her and said sorry.

Humari Rubina meany jaisi Kabhi nehi h.#RubinaDilaik #RakhiSawant pic.twitter.com/sYtBMaQLep — PRAT_kool Kata (@kata_prat) December 29, 2020

Here is the slow-mo video, it’s clearly visible that duck head part slides through Rakhi’s nose. Eijaz Khan on the spot “Are uska nose” was correctly said. Whether it’s hurt her or not, but its completely wrong to do such things. Jasmin is not school kid.pic.twitter.com/4INS9DKZ0n — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 29, 2020

Rakhi was given urgent medical assistance by the makers of the reality show. She was also allowed to sleep, which is not permitted for other housemates until the lights are turned off inside the house.