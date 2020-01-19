Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were some of the top Bollywood names who showered love to Ishaan Khatter’s heart-wrenching post on the death of Khadija Azeem, grandmother of Ishaan and Shahid Kapoor. Addressing his late grandmother as ‘Ammi,’ Ishaan remembered how she was responsible for instilling ‘wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us.’

Ishaan wrote, “Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant – you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted.”

A visibly emotional Ishaan went on to add, “In the first picture on the left, my Nani – Khadija Azeem – with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom.”

Janhvi Kapoor, who starred opposite Ishaan in her debut film Dhadak, was one of the first to react to his gut-wrenching post. She posted two red heart emojis. Following in her footsteps were her half-sister Anshula Kapoor and Ishaan’s sister-in-law Mira Rajpur with both posting red heart emoji to shower love on him.

According to some reports, Khadija Azeem was responsible for the upbringing of Shahid Kapoor for the first few years since his birth.

Both Shahid and Mira have not made any public statement on the sad demise of Khadija Azeem. Meanwhile, Ishaan’s father Rajesh Khattar wrote, “An accomplished woman , her zest for life was infectious, she & her husband anwar azeem saheb’s influence on my life just seeped in organically & somewhere helped in making me the person I am today. Rest in peace Ammi . U will always be in our hearts.”