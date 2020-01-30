ItsShloTime! Unseen photos of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta enjoying bachelorette party with her squad in Berlin

Little less than a year ago Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta officially became a part of India’s richest family after she married Akash Ambani on 11 March. While her wedding became a global phenomenon with the who’s who of world politics, entertainment, sports and business fraternity attending the party, not much is known about her life as a bachelorette. However, a set of unseen photos reveal how Shloka flew to Germany to celebrate her bachelorhood with her friends one last time. Billed as #ItsShloTime, Shloka was accompanied by her close friends in her bachelorette party, held in Berlin in August 2018. These unseen photos are winning hearts on the internet.

In the first photo, Shloka and her squad are seen donned in similar pyjamas. This consists of a printed white t-shirt with ‘squad goals’ written across it. The pyjama bottom is a pink cocktail glass printed satin trouser. Shloka and her friends are seen cosying up on the a brown leather couch, making the most of their time together.

At the Soho House, in Berlin, Shloka and her friends from her bachelorette party also posed for the camera together. Another photo of the bachelorette squad was clicked right outside the Berolina Bowling Lounge in the German city.

Attired casually in denim shorts and a black T-shirt, Shloka was carried by her female friends who were also twinning in the same attire as the bride to be.

This wasn’t all. In another photo, the affable Ambani daughter-in-law (then to-be) was seen dressed in a red mini dress with a denim jacket. Shloka and her friends posed for the camera while standing in the backdrop of some wall graffiti, appreciating the paintings.

There were plenty more photos where the bachelorette squad consisting of four girls and four boys were seen sporting similar navy blue T-shirts and enjoying their time in Berlin.

Clearly a fan of the Game of Thrones series, Shloka and her companions get themselves black and white knights watch t-shirts.

The bachelorette squad also made sure that they had plenty of cake and other confectionaries to celebrate their time together just before Shloka’s wedding. A chocolate cake with a bride as a showpiece and several pink hearts added to the festivities of the #ItsShloTime bachelorette party.

The other confectioneries included cupcakes too that added to the sweetness of the bridal shower.

Shloka hails from a billionaire diamond merchant family and has been associated with several philanthropic initiatives. She was last seen attending the annual Reliance family day event in Jamnagar in Gujarat, where Mukesh and Nita Ambani officially welcomed her in the Ambani family.