It’s official! Salman Khan tells Asim Riaz that Himanshi Khurana, Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, has split with boyfriend to be with him

Salman Khan on Saturday night said that Asim Riaz was indeed responsible for Himanshi Khurana’s marriage being called off. Salman also informed him that Himanshi had expressed her love for him adding that Asim must now take care of her. Salman’s revelation came a day after Shefali Jariwala’s husband also told Asim that Himanshi’s marriage had been called off.

“Now listen to me. This is the truth. Himanshi has not got married. Do you remember how I had warned you? I had told you that she is engaged, don’t do this to her. You had said that this was an innocuous flirtation. Then it emerged that you loved her. Your intention carried forward.”

Asim explained that he had shared his feelings with Himanshi but the latter had made it clear that she did not love him. Salman continued, “But if somebody is about to get married. She is engaged, then you are wrong (to love her).”

“But I only shared my feelings,” Asim said. Salman replied, “But you should not have any feelings with her for somebody who’s with somebody else. It is a man thing. They were going to get married. He saw it (Asim proposing Himanshi) on TV and he broke up with her saying that ‘this is not allowed in our society’.”

“The fact that a girl and a boy is dating, it’s wrong for someone else to enter. He has dumped Himanshi. Apparently, Himanshi has told someone confessing her love for you. And you too said that you loved her.”

Asim said, “Yes I do. But I don’t know why her marriage has been called off.” Pat came Salman’s reply, “that’s because of you. This is not alright Asim. Now that she has come to you, it’s your duty to be nice to her.”

Asim promised to take care of Himanshi.

Himanshi, who had introduced herself as Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, was evicted from the Bigg Boss house just weeks after entering the competition. Many had blamed Salman for deliberately being rude to her since she had compared herself with Aishwarya Rai, one of Salman’s ex-girlfriends.

While in the house, Asim had fallen for her and was seen repeatedly expressing his love for Himanshi.