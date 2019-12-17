Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has confirmed that his tweet questioning the silence of Bollywood stars on the recent violence by cops against students in Delhi and Aligarh was also aimed at ‘spineless’ actor Akshay Kumar. Although Kashyap’s original tweet had not named any Bollywood stars, it was clear that he was taking a potshot at big Bollywood names with considerably large fan-following.

However, on Monday morning, Kashyap replied to a user’s tweet confirming that Akshay Kumar was one of the Bollywood personalities who he had attacked for his silence on the police crackdown against protesting students.

Akshay had courted controversy on Monday after he liked a known Hindutva troll’s tweet rejoicing the police brutality against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Faced with condemnation for endorsing violence against students, Akshay had taken to Twitter to issue a clarification. He had written, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts.”

Taking a potshot at his clarification, one user wrote sarcastically, “I have immense respect for Akshay Kumar. It must be extremely difficult to be trained in Martial Arts with a spine missing.”

Another user tagged Anurag Kashyap and wondered if this was precisely what the latter had meant in his original tweet. He wrote, “So this is what @anuragkashyap72 has to say about @akshaykumar.” Kashyap replied, “Absolutely.”

Kashyap in his original tweet targeting big names from his fraternity had written, “This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.”

Since then, several Bolly stars including Manoj Vajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Anubhav Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and comedian Varun Grover have spoken out against the police brutality on the campuses.