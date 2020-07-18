“It is very humbling”: Tina Dabi earns global recognition as IAS topper gets Honorary Advisor role at BRICS CCI (Chamber of Commerce & Industries) Young Leaders Initiative

IAS topper Tina Dabi has earned global recognition of her impressive work as a civil servant so early in her career after she was conferred with an Honorary Advisor role at the BRICS CCI (Chamber of Commerce & Industries) Young Leaders Initiative. By her own admission, Tina said that the honour had left her humbled. BRICS is the acronym for an association of five major emerging economic supers such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Taking to Instagram, Tina wrote, “I am pleased to share that I have been given an Honorary Advisor role at BRICS CCI (Chamber of Commerce & Industries) Young Leaders Initiative.”

Tina, who is currently posted in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara as the SDM, added, ‘The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a parent organization which promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS nations. The Chamber, founded in 2012 with the efforts of eminent professionals and entrepreneur, is a not-for-profit and non-governmental organization. BRICS CCI is a registered body under Societies Registration Act 1860, Government of India and empanelled with NITI Aayog (highest policy-making body of Govt of India) and recognized by United Nations.”

Reacting to a fan’s consultatory note, Tina wrote, “Thank you all for the love and appreciation. It is very humbling.”

Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, in 2018. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.