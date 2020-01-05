A video of an elderly man lashing out at Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, an unidentified Bigg Boss fan is heard using harsh languages to slam Salman and the makers of this year’s Bigg Boss to demand reasons for the glaring biases.

He is seen saying, “He (Asim) says it on your face, so you feel bad about what he says. But Shukla abuses everyone, beats up people and abuses by dragging people’s parents, you make him urinate by placing him in your lap. Ask Salman (Khan) if Siddharth Shukla is your brother? Is he the son of Bigg Boss? He runs to beat up anybody he doesn’t like. And not to forget Paras (Chhabra). Have you guys hired two goons this time to beat up people? Asim is weak, so he becomes isolated.”

The video has gone viral amidst fans of Siddharth and Asim Riaz competing with each other to establish their respective idols’ popularity on social media platforms.

Both Salman Khan and Colors TV have come under scathing criticism from fans this year for condoning violence inside the house. Several journalists and analysts have expressed apprehensions that the ongoing violent behaviour and Colors TV’s tacit support to such behaviour may lead to someone’s murder inside the house.

Who deserves to win #BigBoss13 despite the show’s alleged biases and support for violent behaviour? — Janta Ka Reporter (@JantaKaReporter) January 5, 2020

But this hasn’t affected the makers or the show’s host as they’ve continued to turn a blind eye to the violent and abusive behaviour of certain contestants. One contestant was even accused of issuing rape threats to Asim Riaz’s sister.