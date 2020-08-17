Irrfan Khan’s director Nishikant Kamat passes away

Nishikant Kamat, who directed Madari starring late Irrfan Khan among other films, has died. He was 50 years of age. “He passed away at around 10.30 am in Hyderabad. I was in touch with his close associate, producer Ajay Rai, who was with him,” Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar told news agency PTI.

Reacting to the news, his friend Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽”

Earlier, Deshmukh had reacted angrily after Indian Express reported Kamat’s death. Riteish wrote, “Nishikant Kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him.” His subsequent tweet read, “Requesting all the respected Media Houses who reported on #NishikantKamat to put out a clarification please.”

Requesting all the respected Media Houses who reported on #NishikantKamat to put out a clarification please. https://t.co/NPuaccKBac — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Kamat directed films like Mumbai Meri Jaan, Drishyam and Madaari. A report by news agency PTI said that Kamat was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections and had to be admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 31 July.

The Indian Express had reported about Kamat’s death earlier. However, the newspaper took down the story from its website after Riteish’s tweet.

Kamat acted in a negative role in John Abraham-starrer Rocky Handsome in 2016. He had also directed that film. But his biggest hit was Drishyam featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

The year 2020 has been devastating for Bollywood as the entertainment industry lost many stalwarts including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. While Irrfan and Rishi died fighting cancer, Sushant’s body was found from his residence in Mumbai on 14 June.

The 34-year-old actor’s death has become hugely controversial after his family accused Rhea Chakraborty of transferring Rs 15 crore from his bank account. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a verdict on whether the CBI has the jurisdiction to probe Sushant’s death.