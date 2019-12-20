Irfan Pathan pens emotional message for brother Yusuf Pathan after he goes unsold in IPL auction

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has penned an emotional message for his older brother after Yusuf Pathan went unsold on the first day of the IPL auction. Yusuf had the base price of Rs 1 crore but there were no takers for him during the auction.

Irfan took to Twitter to write, “Small hiccups doesn’t define your career,you have been outstanding thru out. A real match winner. Love you always Lala.”

Yusuf, who played for Hyderabad Sunrisers in the last edition of the IPL, had a disappointing season as he scored just 40 runs in 10 matches with his highest total being just 16. He also failed to take a single wicket. His team had released him from the contract at the end of the IPL 2019.

On the first day of the auction, Rs 135.95 crore was spent on 61 players with Australia’s Pat Cummins emerging as the most expensive purchase at Rs 15.50 crore. Another Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore. Kings XI Punjab bought the West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell for 8.5 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the South African all-rounder Chris Moris for Rs 10. Australia’s all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore.