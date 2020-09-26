IPL 2020: Shubman Gill carries bat to secure comfortable win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win in the IPL 2020 as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Shubman Gill was the star performer for the KKR as he carried the bat by playing an impressive knock of 70 not out.

Earlier, batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to put up a big total against the team from Kolkata. They made 142-4 in 20 overs with Manish Pandey making 51 in 38 balls. David Warner made 36, while Wriddhiman Saha contributed with 30 in 31 balls.

Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russel shared one wicket each for the KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders had no trouble whatsoever when they began their run-chase even though Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan scalped early wickets. But this did not affect the KKR batsmen’s ability to score runs freely.

Gill was the star performer for the KKR as he added 92 runs for the fourth wicket with Eoin Morgan, who remained unbeaten at 42 in 29 balls.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, “I think it’s always good to get on the board. Been working hard and guess we deserve it. I think for us the advantage is having allrounders. Privileged to have them so might as well use them whenever I can. The fact that we’ve been able to groom youngsters, we’ve stayed with them. Was a bit emotional for Kamlesh. We stuck with him and people ask where he is. It feels good as a captain. I want to make sure Gill is having an easy journey with no pressure. I think McCullum is very clear that the best batters bat at the top of the order, I just need to get some runs.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain David Warner said that 35-40 dot balls by his batsmen was unacceptable. He said, “I got my decision right, I think. For us, the strength is death bowling. I think it was a hard wicket to accelerate on. I don’t regret what I did at the beginning of the game, stand by my decision. Cummins as he does, test match line and length. If you prresent a good seam, you get value out of the wicket. I think in the middle we went four or five overs with 20. Probably killed us a little there. An extra 30-40 runs would have been great. We’re going to have to try and go a little harder at the top. Can’t help it if the bowlers are bowling good lines and lengths. Got to lift our boundary lengths. I saw 35-40 dot balls, which is unacceptable.”