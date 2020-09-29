IPL 2020: Rashid Khan spins magic as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

Rashid Khan spun magic on Tuesday night as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a crucial IPL match in the UAE. The bowler from Afghanistan conceded just 14 runs in four overs by claiming three crucial wickets.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad made 162-4 in 20 overs with Jonny Bairstow playing a knock of 53 in 48 balls. David Warner made 45 in 33 balls including three boundaries and two sixes, while Kane Williamson contributed with 41 in 26 balls.

Kagiso Rabada was the most successful bowler for Delhi Capitals as he finished with a spell of 2-21 in four overs. Amit Mishra too scalped two wickets but he conceded 35 runs in four overs.

Delhi Capital’s start was poor as Prithvi Shaw, the hero of the last match, got out cheaply by scoring just two runs in five balls. Shikhar Dhawan tried to build the innings but he too departed after scoring 34 in 31 balls.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad with a bowling figure of 3-14 in four overs. He crucially dismissed Rishabh Pant, who was beginning to look dangerous. Khan dismissed him for 28 in the 17th over. His other two wickets included that of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer.

This was the first defeat for Delhi Capitals in the competition. The only other team with 100% winning percentage is Rajasthan Royals, who have won both their matches so far.

Reacting to the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain, David Warner, said, “Unfortunately we had Mitch Marsh injured, and we were trying to figure out how he we get some overs in. The young Abhishek bowled really well. We worked really hard on our death bowling, and today they were all fantastic. We pride ourselves on our running between the wickets. If we are not getting boundaries, we run hard.”

Khan was declared Man Of The Match for his impressive bowling performance.