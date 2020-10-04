IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

Mumbai Indians defeated Hyderabad Sunrisers by 34 runs in the ongoing IPL competition even after Rohit Sharma got out in the first over of the match.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians made 208-5 in 20 overs. This was quite an impressive total given that Mumbai Indians had lost their captain Rohit Sharma in the first over when the team’s total was just 6. This was possible because of Quinton de Kock’s 39-ball 67 that included four boundaries and as many sixes. Ishan Kishan chipped in with 31, while Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, and Krunal Pandya contributed with 28, 27, 25 and 20 respectively.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul picked up two wickets each.

Hyderabad Sunrisers showed good intent while chasing the target as Jonny Bairstow and David Warner began to hit Mumbai Indians bowlers all around the stadium. However, Bairstow was unlucky to get out for 25. Warner took it upon himself to lead the run-chase for his side. The Australian made 60 runs in just 44 balls with his knock including five fours and two sixes. Manish Pandey made 19-ball 30 but failed to play a longer innings.

Abdul Samad gave some hopes to Hyderabad but he too departed after scoring 20 runs in just nine balls.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.