IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow’s 55-ball 97 powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to comprehensive win against Kings XI Punjab

Jonny Bairstow’s 55-ball 97 on Thursday powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comprehensive victory against Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad piled up a total of 201-6 in 20 overs with Jonny Bairstow missing out on a fine century by three runs. The England wicketkeeper-batsman made 97 in just 55 balls with his knock including six sixes and seven fours. Bairstow’s opening partner David Warner made 52 in 40 balls. Together both of them added 160 runs for the first wicket in 15.1 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh scalped two wickets for Kings XI Punjab. Mohammed Shami had to contend with the wicket of Abhishek Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab’s start chase was disappointing as they lost their top three batsmen for just 58. Nicholas Pooran tried to win the match for the KXIP single-handedly as he began to hit the bowlers from Sunrisers Hyderabad all around the stadium. He made 77 in 37 balls including seven sixes and five fours.

Scores in brief:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201-6 (Jonny Bairstow 97, David Warner 52, Ravi Bishnoi 3-29)

Kings XI Punjab: (Nicholas Pooran 77, Rashid Khan 2-12, Khaleel Ahmed 2-24)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by runs.