IPL 2020: Game-changers Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag pull off stunning win for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag turned out to be two huge game-changers for their side as they pulled off a stunning win for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL competition.

The splendid batting display by Tewatia and Parag assumed significance given that Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 78-5 after 12 overs. Together, they added 85 runs in the remaining 8 overs of the match to secure a thrilling win.

Earlier batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a total of 158-4 in 20 overs with Manish Pandey scoring 54 in 44 balls. Skipper David Warner contributed with 48 in 38 balls. While Tewatia remained unbeaten at 45 in 28 balls, Parag was not out at 42 in 26 balls.

Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat shared one wicket each. Ben Stokes too made his first IPL appearance this season but could only bowl one over.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, David Warner said, “Couldn’t get across the line there but it happens in cricket. [Holding Rashid back] We’ve done it in the past, we’ve held him back and try and nullify some runs, but these two played exceptionally well. Tonight we probably – we didn’t miss-execute, but some of the decisions at the top of the mark weren’t there. And we probably bowled the wrong ball at the time. Lots of positives coming out and we’ll take it on to the next game. We need to work out as these wickets get tired, how to bat through the first six and the middle, and then assess with our bowling. [Middle-overs batting] Yeah I’ve got some power there! But I’m obviously cooked in the middle. Look obviously Samad’s one of those guys. We thought bringing in Vijay today, playing in the middle and with long boundaries we thought that Vijay would probably give a bit more with the ball.”

Steve Smith of Rajasthan Royals said, “I thought Rahul and Riyan as a young kid showed great composure. Stokesy obviously didn’t come off tonight. Our top four didn’t fire, but today showed our depth. With Stokesy back it brings a nice balance to us. He’s been impressive, hasn’t he? Just thrives in pressure situations. You bring in his bowling and fielding to it and he’s a terrific player for us. I don’t think it was the easiest wicket and the square boundaries are quite big too. So great composure from Parag. Proud that he could come back in and score some runs straight up.”

Rahul Tewatia was declared Man Of The Match for his heroic innings.