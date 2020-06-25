“Investigate Sonu Nigam’s links with (underworld don) Abu Salem”: Stunning allegation by T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar; days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

Divya Khosla Kumar, wife of T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar, has made a stunning allegation against singer Sonu Nigam accusing him of having underworld links. Divya demanded a thorough probe to find out Sonu’s relationship with underworld don Abu Salem. This came just days after Sonu Nigam launched a tirade against Bhushan Kumar in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sonu had claimed in his video that Bhushan Kumar had approached him for protection from Abu Salem in the past. Divya asked, “I want to ask you this Abu Salem ji. Why did Bhushan Kumar ji approach you for protection from Abu Salem? Please, a thorough probe should be launched to find out if Sonu ji had links with Abu Salem. He definitely had links, that’s why Bhsuahn went to seek his help. He himself has said in his video that he (Bhushan) approached him for help.”

Reacting to Sonu’s video (watch below), Divya had earlier called the singer ‘thankless.’ Divya had said, “Sonu Nigam ji, TSeries gave you the break in the industry.Took you so far in your career. Why did you not break your silence earlier if you had so much problem with Bhushan. Why are you doing this for publicity today? I myself directed so many videos with your father, who was always thankful for that. But some people are thankless.””

Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday had lashed out at music mogul Bhushan Kumar of T-Series by threatening to expose him if he did not mend his ways. Sonu threatened to upload Bhushan Kumar’s video with actress Marina Kuwar, who had accused the T-Series owner of sexually assaulting her. This came days after Sonu warned that soon a budding singer or music composer may commit suicide after Sushant Singh Rajput. Not too long ago, the famous Bollywood singer had taken a dig at Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar too.

In a viral video, Sonu was heard saying, “Bhushan Kumar, ab toh tera naam lena hi padega mujhe. Aur ab tu tu ke layak hai. Tune galat admi se panga le liya (Now I will have to take your name. And now, you deserve to be addressed in a disparaging manner. You have messed with the wrong person).”

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

Last month, Sonu Nigam had poked fun at Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani by saying that they had destroyed the essence of the ‘Idol’ franchise by indulging in gimmicks such as crying and touching contestants’ feet.