Insulting Arhaan Khan proves costly for Salman Khan? Naagin actress Nia Sharma refuses to be part of Bigg Boss 14 due to controversial format: Report

In a more setback to Salman Khan and Colors TV, popular actress Nia Sharma has become the latest top celebrity to not become a part of the reality show, Bigg Boss. The Naagin actress has reportedly cited the controversial nature of the programme for her refusal to not enter the Bigg Boss house.

According to entertainment portal Koimoi, sources close to Nia said that the format of the reality show was ‘such that it brings along a bunch of controversies with it creating a mess for many.’

“Nia(Sharma) has been hesitating to be a part owing to the format of the show. Things get dirty in the name and game of TRP. She’s not sure if she wants to create that image about herself in any kind of way. The house gets frustrating after a point of time, she’s scared that she would end up exploding and it wouldn’t be very appealing,” the website quoted sources close to the actress.

Nia herself has neither confirmed nor denied the reports of her refusal to join the Bigg Boss show.

In the last edition of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan had faced widespread condemnation for heaping embarrassment on Arhaan Khan by revealing on the national TV about his secret child from the first marriage. This effectively ended his relationship with Rashami Desai, who he was planning to marry.

Some media reports recently claimed that Arhaan had been consulting a psychiatrist after falling into depression. The stunning revelation came just days after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai.

Nia Sharma bowing out of the controversial reality show will come as a big blow to both Salman Khan and the makers of Bigg Boss since many big names have publicly spoken against the show. Among those, who had turned down the offer to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 had included Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Summan and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre.

If this was not bad enough, a Twitter handle, The Khabri, claimed that the Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget had turned down the offer of a whopping Rs three crore for the whole season of Bigg Boss as she wasn’t very pleased with the negativity attached to the show.