Insulted by Salman Khan on national TV on secret child, Arhaan Khan breaks silence on legal notice from Rashami Desai

Remember the Bigg Boss episode when Salman Khan humiliated Arhaan Khan for allegedly hiding his secret child from the first marriage from his girlfriend Rashami Desai? In the same episode, Salman had also grilled Arhaan for betraying Rashami’s trust by allowing his family members to stay in her house while she was inside the Bigg Boss house. Several media reports lately claimed that Rashami had served him a legal notice for staying inside her house illegally. Arhaan has now broken his silence denying these media reports.

He told an entertainment website, “It is not at all true. Who is spreading such rumours?”

Arhaan and Rashami were rumoured to be dating even before the two entered the Bigg Boss house. Salman had revealed that whilst Rashami was offered to take part in the Colors TV’s reality show on several occasions in the past, she only accepted it last year primarily to help boost Arhaan’s acting career.

Arhaan’s first stint in the Bigg Boss house was short as he entered as a wild card contestant. When he was brought back again, he publicly proposed to Rashami, who too answered in the affirmative. It was here when Salman revealed on national TV that Arhaan had not told the truth about his first marriage to Rashami adding that he had a secret child.

Salman had also accused Arhaan of accommodating his family members in Rashami’s house taking advantage of her absence. He had, however, denied the allegation.

Lately, Rashami was heard saying that her relationship with Arhaan was over. Her friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee had told Salman that not only did Arhaan hide the information about his secret child from Rashami, he also did not inform her about his first marriage.

Reacting to Devoleena’s claims, Arhaan had said, “Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn’t know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time.”