Fans of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai may have felt let down by Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s alleged biases against their screen idols, but the two former Bigg Boss contestants have embarked on a romantic relationship. Going by their social media posts, both Asim and Himanshi appear to be smitten by each other. Giving credence to this assertion is a video of Asim claiming that he formally introduced Himanshi to his father after leaving the Bigg Boss house.

In the viral video, shared on Instagram, Asim is seen revealing, “I told papa on the (Bigg Boss) stage that your son was an adult now…I am sorry but this is Himanshi. And I am serious because this is the first time I’ve introduced any girl to my father.

Elsewhere, Himanshi Khurana too did not shy away from expressing her love for Asim publicly. Reacting to Asim’s new brand endorsement with Adidas, Himanshi wrote on Instagram, “Blue baby.” Himanshi’s public display of love Asim elicited close to 800 comments.

This was in reference to Asim’s blue Adidas T-shirts that he was endorsing from his official Instagram account. Sharing his photos, Asim had written, “Live like a King, Ruling the blue.” Asim’s brother Umar wrote, “Slaying it bro! Love the look.”

Meanwhile, Himanshi announced that she had left for Dubai as she shared her boarding pass by updating her Insta story.

Recently, Himanshi had shared a dance video from inside a hotel room with Asim Riaz. Their camaraderie showed that both of them were in love with each other. She had written, “To all asim n asimanshi himanshi fans thanku for everything (sic).”

In an interview with Times of India, Himanshi had accused this year’s Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla of saying ‘so many nasty things’ about her in her absence. Mocking Siddharth’s fans, who claimed that their screen idol had never indulged in backbiting about others, Himanshi had said, “His fans say he never bitc*** about anyone but everyone has heard what all he said about me during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.”

Asim’s love story with Himanshi had become one of the most talked-about topics on social media. Even Salman Khan had commented on Asim’s relationship with Himanshi while blaming him for causing Himanshi’s break-up with her fiance.

Himanshi had entered the show the second time as Asim Riaz’s connection. Just like her stay the first time in the reality show, she faced more humiliation by Salman, who publicly stopped her from speaking. Many on social media had felt that Salman was unhappy with her because she resembled his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai.

