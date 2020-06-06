Insulted by Salman Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has new completion as internet discovers new Aishwarya Rai lookalike; rumours of engagement with Asim Riaz

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana announced herself as Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai with many detecting an uncanny resemblance in her and former Miss World when she entered the Colors TV’s reality show house. However, Himanshi now appears to face competition after the internet discovered another Aishwarya Rai lookalike, who is taking social media by storm. Himanshi had faced insults by Salman Khan on a number of occasions during her stay inside the Bigg Boss house. The model-actress recently trended for days after it emerged that she may have been engaged with boyfriend Asim Riaz.

Himanshi Khurana

One Twitter user shared a video of Aishwarya Rai lookalike with a caption that read, “Xerox.” The lookalike in question is one Ammuzz Amrutha, a TikTok celebrity, who was seen recreating a scene from Aishwarya rai Bachchan’s Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain. (You can watch the original scene from the film below)

In the video shared on Twitter (see below), Amrutha could be seen showcasing Aishwarya’s expressions and eye movements with impeccable perfection, driving fans crazy.

Directed by Rajiv Menon, Kandukondain Kandukondain completed 20 years on 4 May. The film had also starred Ajith Kumar and Tabu.

Not just her TikTok timeline, even Amrutha’s Instagram feed too is replete with photos and videos showing her uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya. Check it out below;

Earlier, Himanshi was widely billed as Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai since many felt that her eyes were similar to that of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-lawi.

Himanshi was recently in the news after she posted a photo of a diamond ring prompting many to conclude that she had got engaged with Asim Riaz, who emerged the first runner-up in the last edition of Bigg Boss reality show. Both have featured in a Punjabi video song, sung by Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar.

What do you think of Amrutha’s resemblance to Aishwarya? Do you think she looks more like the former Miss World compared to Himanshi Khurana? You can leave your comments below.

