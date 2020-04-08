Insulted by Salman Khan, former Big Boos contestant Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai’s extraordinary public outbursts on relationship with Asim Riaz

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai took to Twitter to register her extraordinary outbursts on the relationship with model-actor Asim Riaz. Himanshi, who shot to prominence after being repeatedly insulted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, sensationally alleged nobody wanted her relationship with Asim to succeed.

Her viral tweet read, “Nobody wana see us together.” Himanshi concluded her tweet by a broken heart emoji.

Nobody wana see us together…..💔 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020

Her tweet received more than 11,000 likes and more than 1,100 rewteets. While many of her fans were quick to express their solidarity with her, she received the biggest assurance from Asim, who wrote, “@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!!”

@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 7, 2020

Asim’s tweet too went viral clocking nearly 10,000 likes and close to 2,000 retweets.

Asim had emerged as the first runner-up in the last edition of Bigg Boss show with Siddharth Shukla being declared the winner. Himanshi, who had entered the competition as a wild card contestant, but was evicted within weeks of entering. Her stay inside the Bigg Boss house had seen Salman lashing out at her on several occasions.

Many had felt that Himanshi’s resemblance with Aishwarya may have been the reason for Salman to repeatedly lose his cool at the contestant from Punjab. Himanshi was brought back once again even after eviction. Asim had publicly expressed his love for Himanshi when she entered the house the second time.

Both recorded a video together with Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar lending her voice to the couple’s debut video Kalla Sohna Nai.