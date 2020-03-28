Infosys employee arrested for ‘spread the virus through sneeze’ post, sacked by tech giant

Global tech giant Infosys has sacked one of its employees for his controversial Facebook post urging people to spread the coronavirus by sneezing in public. The Bengaluru Police have also arrested the 25-year-old man, identified as Mujeeb Mohammed.

Mujeeb, who identified himself as a Senior Technology Architect with Infosys, had written in his Facebook post, “Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus.”

His post evoked angry reactions from social media users with many tagging Infosys asking the company to take stringent action against the man. Infosys first said that this may have been a case of ‘mistaken identity, implying that the culprit was not its employee. It had said, “We are deeply concerned with an inappropriate post being attributed to an Infosys employee. We strongly reaffirm our commitment to responsible social-sharing. Our preliminary enquiry, and discussions with our employee suggest that this could be a case of a mistaken identity.”

Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity. The social media post by the employee is against Infosys’ code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee.”

India is currently reeling under the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives globally. In India, 17 people have lost their lives and more than 700 being testing positive for the virus.

