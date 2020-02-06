Influenced by sister-in-law Shloka Mehta, billionaire Isha Ambani paves way for sustainable fashion trends as she repeats ‘Romance of Blossoms’ outfit

Isha Ambani may be the daughter of Asia’s richest business couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani, but she has now paved the way for sustainable fashion by repeating the same outfit that she wore just a few weeks ago. This was after Isha was seen attired in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit at the wedding of Armaan Jain with Anisaa Malhotra earlier this week. Isha looked ravishing with mother Nita Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta, but her floral lehenga and matching blouse drew everyone’s attention for an entirely different reason.

This is what her favourite designers duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had written about her outfit in November last year when she wore the same dress for a friend’s wedding party, “The Romance of Blossoms! Isha Ambani Piramal is absolute grace in custom Abu

Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her powder pink Floral ghagra is exquisitely hand-embroidered in intricate floral bursts formed with crystals, silk threads and sequins. Paired with a short jacket blouse with floral corsages and finished with a light as air, organza Stole to

create deliciously delicate romance.”

Armaan and Anisaa tied the knot at St Regis Mumbai as their wedding function saw Mumbai’s who’s who including top Bollywood names descending at the function. Isha Ambani was joined by mother Nita Ambani, twin brother Akash Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Ambani.

As for the wedding reception, Isha had chosen a jaw-droppingly beautiful chic sequined saree by Sabyasachi. The silver saree coupled with a matching bralette blouse, choker piece, a ring, side-parted hair down with kohl-clad eyes and a nude lip made enhanced her glamour quotient to no end.

Her fans reacted with awe on Instagram with one writing, “Looks stunning.” Another commented, “Wow just simply wow!!” “Her grace and beauty is just unmatched,” wrote another fan.

This is the first time Isha appears to have repeated the same outfit twice at a public function. Shloka is known to have lived her life with utter simplicity despite hailing from a billionaire diamond merchant family. It seems that her entry into the Ambani family has positively influenced her sister-in-law too.