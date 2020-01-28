IndiGo imposes six month flying ban on Kunal Kamra for ambushing Arnab Goswami, comedian says ‘Thank you’

Under pressure to act from the Hindutva brigade, private airline company IndiGo on Tuesday imposed a six-month flying ban on famous comedian Kunal Kamra after the video of him ambushing Arnab Goswami went viral on social media.



A statement by IndiGo said, “In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour.”

It added, “Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers.”

Reacting to the ban, Kunal said that he was grateful for the decision taken by the airline. He tweeted, “Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you… Modiji might be suspending Air India forever.”

Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you…

Modiji might be suspending Air India forever. https://t.co/ari4erSE5F — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted demanding a similar ban by other airlines too. He wrote on the microblogging site, “Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned.”

Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Kunal has earned plenty of plaudits for giving Goswami a taste of his own medicine. Many mocked the Republic TV founder for losing his voice in the face of a challenge for a debate outside his studio. Kunal on Tuesday had posted a video of Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami being ambushed by him in mid-air on board an IndiGo flight. In the video, Kunal could be seen challenging Goswami for a debate over a programme he broadcast questioning the caste of Dalit research scholar Rohit Vemula in 2016 at Hyderabad University.

Speaking to Janta Ka Reporter, Kunal had explained how he ambushed the controversial anchor. According to the popular comedian, he first approached Goswami for a conversation before the flight took off but he declined the request asking for politeness. Kunal returned to his seat only to return to Goswami on the pretext of using the washroom after the flight was airborne.