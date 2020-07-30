“India’s sudden relapse of religious divide is honestly getting scary”: Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil I Khan launches extraordinary attack on Hindutva bigots

Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil I Khan has launched an extraordinary attack on Hindutva bigots in a social media post. Babil said that his friends had stopped communicating with him because of his identity as a Muslim.

In a rare social media post, Babil wrote, “Can’t even post anything about how I feel about the people in power without my whole f**king team telling me that it might end my career. I am scared, I am afraid. I don’t want to be. I don’t want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion, I am a human being, just like the rest of India.”

Babil took a swipe at the Indian government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cancelling the holiday on Eid but declaring aha on the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan. He wrote, “You want the story in short without any name calling or career ending potentials?: Mandatory holiday for Eid cancelled on Friday while holiday for Raksha Bandhan on Monday still given. Okay then no problem, I will just celebrate Eid when it’s not Eid on Saturday. *Most sarcastic smile ever.*”

Babil said that he expected the Hindutva brigade to indulge in their usual name-calling exercise after his Instagram post. He wrote, “Waiting for the ‘jihadi tu Pakistan ja na phir you anti-nationalist comments like….” He continued, “First of all, I fucking love India, and I’m telling you this because I do my education in London and every time I go, I can’t wait to come back and take rickshaw rides with my homies, have pani puri at aksa beach, travel anywhere…I love India, don’t you dare call me anti-nationalist. I promise you, I am a boxer, I will break your nose.”



“I know the whole world is in a fucking frenzy but our beautiful secular India’s sudden relapse of religious divide is honestly getting scary. I have friends that have stopped communicating with me because I am of a certain religion. I miss my friends; my Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, human friends,” he added.

Babil’s father, legendary actor Irrfan Khan, had passed away after battling cancer for two years. His tragic death had stunned the film fraternity globally as Irrfan’s popularity transcended continents. Irrfan Khan had also travelled to London for treatment of cancer.