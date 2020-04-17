BJP worker and Indian wrestler from Haryana, whose family earned fame from ‘Muslim’ Aamir Khan’s Dangal, faces condemnation for Islamophobic tweet, #SuspendBabitaPhogat trends

By
JKR Staff
-
0

BJP worker and Indian wrestler from Haryana, Babita Phogat, has defended her Islamophobic tweets saying that she was no Zaira Wasim. Zaira had played the role of Babita’s sister Geeta in Aamir Khan-starring blockbuster Dangal. Many are now calling out the Phogat family’s hypocrisy for attacking Islam and vilifying Muslims by dangerously linking the spread of coronavirus to their faith.

Babita had taken to Twitter to attack the Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim religious sect, in a bid to vilify Muslims. Journalist Prashant Kanojia summed it up when he tweeted in response to Phogat’s Islamophobic tweet, “A Muslim made a film (on them) and made them famous. Else, sportspersons other than cricketer in this country are seen seeling golgapps after a few years.”

Babita had joined the BJP with her father Mahavir Phogat last year just before the Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to Phogat’s bigotry, Twitterati launched a hashtag demanding Twitter to suspend her account. Soon, hashtag #SuspendBabitaPhogat became a top trend on the microblogging site.

In her earlier tweet, the controversial wrestler had held Muslims responsible for the spread of coronavirus in India. She had referred to Muslims as pigs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

SSC new exam dates: SSC to announce dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019 after 3 May @ ssc.nic.in

Entertainment

Aditya Narayan makes huge revelation on rumoured wedding with singer Neha Kakkar, says he hopes ‘beautiful’ Indian Idol judge gets ‘good suitor’

Entertainment

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam catches husband Asad enacting Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani in lockdown; seen polishing shoes; Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Entertainment

Indian running big business in Dubai deactivates company website, Linkedin profile. Facebook, Twitter accounts disappear after Royal family member warns of consequences for Islamophobia

Entertainment

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who made MeToo allegations against Indian Idol judge Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, defends Kangana Ranaut’s sister on tweet calling for...

Entertainment

Archana Puran Singh dethrones Kapil Sharma as best comedian during lockdown after domestic help issues character certificate to The Kapil Sharma Show judge’s husband

Education

WB 12th Board Exam 2020: West Bengal government postpones 12th Class Board Exam till June, Class 11 students to be promoted @ wbresults.nic.in

Education

Maharashtra Board Results 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education further delays SSC and HSC results 2020 due to lockdown @...

Entertainment

After attacking Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel now calls for genocide of Muslims, Twitter suspends account

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here