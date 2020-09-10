Indian Media Virus: Group of mic-wielding TV representatives hound hapless ‘postman’ in Mumbai to demand answers on demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office

The drama surrounding the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput appears to have reached a crescendo after the Mumbai civic body on Wednesday demolished the illegal office space owned by pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut. The action by the Mumbai civic body, known as the BMC, evoked mixed reactions from Kangana, her supporters and her critics. But, it was a circus surrounding a group of mic-wielding members of the Indian TV industry that dominated social media conversations.

Rattled by the BMC’s swift action, Kangana took to Twitter to post a series of tweets to declare her office the Ram Temple while likening the officials from the Mumbai Police and the BMC to ‘Babur’s army.’ Although she faced plenty of flak for deliberately adding a communal colour to her fight with the Shiv Sena, it did not appear to have any affect on her as her subsequent tweets were deemed to be equally vile.

As Kangana prepared to flaunt her Y-plus security cover at the Chandigarh airport, Indian TV representatives claiming to be journalists, surrounded a helpless man to demand an answer on the demolition, drive carried out at Kangana’s office premises.

One person from Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV asked the man in question, “Republic asks ‘what have you brought here?”

The man replied, “This is a government matter.” But the determined man from Republic asked, “What’s that government matter? Show me the notice.”

That’s when a woman’s voice, tinged with incredible pain, asked, “aap ne kyon toda? (Why did you demolish?).”

The man replied, “I did not demolish. Main postman hoon. (I am a postman).” But unimpressed by the man’s clarification that he was a local postman, the women’s voice got louder as she bombarded the visibly frightened man with her questions, “Why did you demolish? What did Kangana do? What did Kangana do?”

Fearing his lynching, the man once again repeated in Hindi with a strong Marathi accent, “Postman hai main (I am a postman).”

The unidentified woman was in no mood to listen to the postman as she screamed, “tum log ek ladies ko milkar target kar rahe ho (You have ganged up together to target a ladies).” (sic)

The video went viral in no time, clocking millions of views on the microblogging site alone. This truly summed up the circus that Indian media has metamorphosed into.