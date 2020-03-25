Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani’s emotional message on coronavirus with reference to Alia Bhatt, days after revealing why Neha Kakkar rejected Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposal

Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani has released an emotional message on coronavirus with reference to Alia Bhatt, days after revealing why Neha Kakkar rejected Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposal. His video message came on the day Indians observed a 14-hour Janta Curfew as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sunny Hindustani could be heard saying in the video, “Hello friends, This coronavirus could well be God’s hidden message if we understand that. It’s all pointless to have an ego or show attitude or harbour jealousy or remain tense or stay sad. We don’t know when our life will slip away from our hands. You must love all. Life is beautiful, live it.”

He continued, “We have got an opportunity to spend time with family and speak to them…Please stay inside your house and don’t venture out…Please keep washing your hands.”

Elsewhere, Neha too took to Instagram to extend her support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on the need to stay indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus. She shared her video message with a caption that read, “Spread Love and Prayers, Not Rumours 🙏🏼.

God bless you all.”

Last month, Sunny had stunned everyone by revealing how Neha Kakkar had rejected Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposals on the sets of the Sony TV’s singing reality show. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Sunny had said, “We were very excited (about Neha’s rumoured wedding with Aditya). We had even bought clothes (for the wedding). We had even taken out a baraat (wedding procession) without knowing whether they will get married or the girl will accept the proposal or not. Finally, Neha di did not accept (the wedding proposal) and their wedding did not take place.”