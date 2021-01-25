Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani apologises for wrongly linking Lata Mangeshkar song to Nehru; slams right-wing trolls for silence on Arnab Goswami’s WhatsApp chat scandal

Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani has lashed out at right-wing social media foot-soldiers after the celebrated music composer faced roasting from haters for messing up with the date of Lata Mangeshkar’s legendary song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon. Dadlani asked those calling themselves nationalists why they had lost their voice on Arnab Goswami’s WhatsApp chat scandal on the Pulwama terror attack.

Addressing Arnab as Chornab, Dadlani took to Twitter to ask, “I see a few right-wingers “offended” by my messing up the date of “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon” being sung to Pt. Nehru. I apologise for my error. These “staunch Nationalists” didn’t say a thing when #Chornab celebrated the deaths of 40 Indian soldiers in #Pulwama as a TRP win. Odd.”

I see a few right-wingers “offended” by my messing up the date of “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon” being sung to Pt. Nehru. I apologise for my error. These “staunch Nationalists” didn’t say a thing when #Chornab celebrated the deaths of 40 Indian soldiers in #Pulwama as a TRP win. Odd. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 25, 2021

Chor added by Dadlani in the Republic TV founder’s first name means ‘thief’ in English. Reacting to a contestant’s performance of Lata Mangeshkar’s Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon song in a Republic Day special of the Indian Idol show on Sunday, Dadlani had said, “Lata ji had sung this song for our country’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru 73-74 years ago.”

Penned by Kavi Pradeep, Lata Mangeshkar had sung this song in 1963 in memory of those Indian soldiers, who were killed in the Indo-China war of 1962. Soon, Dadlani began to face social media roasting from the right-wing Hindutva supporters prompting the music composer to issue an apology.

Dadlani asked Hindutva supporters why they had chosen to remain silent on the revelation that Arnab Goswami had rejoiced the death of 40-plus CRPF soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February. In the recently-revealed WhatsApp chat between Goswami and the then BARC CEO, Partho Dasgupta, the Republic Tv founder was seen celebrating the success of his TV channel in the immediate aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.